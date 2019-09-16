ليبيا_الآن| حلويات بأيدي “شباب” بنغازي . . . أقام مركز سارة لصنع الحلويات و…

#Libya _ now | sweets with the hands of "Youth" Benghazi

Sara Sweets Center and chiavari have launched an initiative to train 18 young people from Benghazi who have been chosen after they have shown their desire to work in the field of sweets and cooking.

A number of young people have been trained in intensive courses in cooperation with more than a sweets maker from Libya and abroad as part of an initiative adopted by chiavari and Sara Center, and trainees hope to reach professionalism in this field to work in restaurants, cafes and Develop their skills in the sweets industry.

These projects and steps are part of promising youth initiatives to combat unemployment and create new jobs.