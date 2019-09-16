ليبيا_الآن| حلويات بأيدي “شباب” بنغازي . . . أقام مركز سارة لصنع الحلويات و…

#ليبيا_الآن| حلويات بأيدي “شباب” بنغازي
أقام مركز سارة لصنع الحلويات وشركة “أفَّارِي” مبادرة لتدريب 18 شاب من مدينة بنغازي تم اختيارهم بعد أن أبدوا رغبتهم بالعمل في مجال صنع الحلويات والطبخ.
و تم تدريب عدد من الشباب في دورات مكثّفة بالتعاون مع أكثر من صانع للحلويات من ليبيا وخارجها ضمن مبادرة تبنتها شركة افاري ومركز سارة، ويأمل المتدربون الوصول إلى الاحتراف في هذا المجال للعمل في المطاعم والمقاهي وتطوير مهاراتهم في صناعة الحلويات.
وتأتي هذه المشاريع والخطوات في إطار مبادرات شبابية واعدة لمكافحة البطالة وخلق فرص عمل جديدة.
#Libya _ now | sweets with the hands of "Youth" Benghazi
Sara Sweets Center and chiavari have launched an initiative to train 18 young people from Benghazi who have been chosen after they have shown their desire to work in the field of sweets and cooking.
A number of young people have been trained in intensive courses in cooperation with more than a sweets maker from Libya and abroad as part of an initiative adopted by chiavari and Sara Center, and trainees hope to reach professionalism in this field to work in restaurants, cafes and Develop their skills in the sweets industry.
These projects and steps are part of promising youth initiatives to combat unemployment and create new jobs.
