ليبيا_الآن| السراج في زيارة الى روما…والعين على “مؤتمر برلين” . . . كشفت …

#Libya _ now | Sarraj on a visit to Rome… and an eye on the "Berlin conference"

Italian government sources of the media group revealed that the president of the Presidential Council, fayez sarraj, is in the process of visiting Rome, tomorrow Wednesday, in conjunction with the date of the arrival of the French President Emmanuel Macron in the city.

The Sarraj is expected to meet during his visit to the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, while government sources did not talk about the files that will be discussed during the meeting.

In a connected context, the French President visits Rome to meet with conte and conclude a bilateral agreement, the Libyan file will be one of the most prominent items, according to the Italian aki agency.