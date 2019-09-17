#ليبيا_الآن| السراج في زيارة الى روما…والعين على “مؤتمر برلين”
كشفت مصادر حكومية إيطالية لمجموعة “أدنكرونوس” الإعلامية أن رئيس المجلس الرئاسي، فائز السراج، بصدد إجراء زيارة إلى روما، غدا الأربعاء، بالتزامن مع موعد وصول الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى المدينة.
ومن المُتوقع أن يلتقي السراج خلال زيارته رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي، جوزيبي كونتي، فيما لم تتحدث المصادر الحكومية عن الملفات التي ستتم مُناقشتها خلال اللقاء.
وفي سياق متصل، يزور الرئيس الفرنسي روما للاجتماع مع كونتي وعقد اتفاق ثنائي سيكون الملف الليبي أحد أبرز بنوده، بحسب ما ذكرته وكالة “آكي” الإيطالية.
#Libya _ now | Sarraj on a visit to Rome… and an eye on the "Berlin conference"
Italian government sources of the media group revealed that the president of the Presidential Council, fayez sarraj, is in the process of visiting Rome, tomorrow Wednesday, in conjunction with the date of the arrival of the French President Emmanuel Macron in the city.
The Sarraj is expected to meet during his visit to the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, while government sources did not talk about the files that will be discussed during the meeting.
In a connected context, the French President visits Rome to meet with conte and conclude a bilateral agreement, the Libyan file will be one of the most prominent items, according to the Italian aki agency.
