ليبيا_الآن| اجتماع طارئ لاستعراض مختنقات القطاع الصحي بسرت . . . عقد عميد ب…

#Libya _ now | Emergency meeting to review the health sector in a hurry

The Dean of sirte municipality, Mukhtar Al-Ạlmʿdạny, held an emergency meeting with the management of ibn Sina Educational Hospital, Mohamed Al-company, and the order of the sirte protection and insurance force, Dean drowsiness Abdullah, along with a number of health sector officials in the city, to check out the highlights of the The sector is facing.

The municipal media spokesperson, Mohamed Amyl, said that the meeting had reviewed the highlights of the needs of hospitals and health centres in the city, to coordinate on the mechanism to provide all the missing.

This emergency meeting is part of the mission of sirte municipality to improve the level of medical services provided to citizens and to ensure the immediate needs of ibn Sina hospital in coordination between the municipality of sirte and the ministry of health of the government of reconciliation.