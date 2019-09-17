ليبيا_الآن| “حماية طرابلس” تطالب الرئاسي بالابتعاد عن المصالح الضيقة . . . …

#Libya _ now | "Protect Tripoli" demands the presidential to stay away from narrow interests

The Tripoli Protection Force has called on the presidential council to stay away from the narrow interests of some entities and parties that try to repeat the mistakes of the past in sharing power without taking into account the interest of the homeland and the citizen.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the force urges all the control, accounting and financial agencies to take responsibility to address and fight corruption and to avoid the principle of selection in the application of laws and regulations and accounting for all those involved in the waste of public money and In the performance of his duties