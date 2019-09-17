ثلاثة ضربات جوية أخرى تستهدف مواقع في الكلية الجوية #مصراتة ليبلغ إجمالي الضرب

Three more air strikes targeting locations in the #misrata air college for a total of four strikes so far. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Three more air strikes targeting locations in the #misrata air college for a total of four strikes so far. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
ضرب بجد يامصاريت وليس خط ولوح تركى .تحية لنسور الجو لدورهم البطولى فى التصدى للاعتداء التركى وتلقين كلابهم الضالة درسا قاسيا ليرى قنونو فوق راسه فى مصراطة سلاح الجو الحقيقى طائرات مقاتلة شرسة وليس شوية ذباب طائر من مصانع زوج بنت اردوغان غالى على الفاضى وتم سحقه مع محطات تشغيله وضاعت الاموال التى انفقت على هذا الذباب من دم الشعب الليبى وثروته
أضف تعليقـك