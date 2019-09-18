لم يلتحق طلاب الباكالوريا في #إدلب بالمدارس أو المعاهد إلا ما ندر، بسبب الظروف ا…

لم يلتحق طلاب الباكالوريا في #إدلب بالمدارس أو المعاهد إلا ما ندر، بسبب الظروف الأمنية والمادية.. ماذا فعلوا؟ لقد درسوا المناهج في بيوتهم. وأنتم، هل تواجهون صعوبة في تلقي تعليمكم؟

إستمعوا الى تفاصيل تجارب شباب #إدلب الأكاديمية وصعوباتها من خلال الرابط في التعليقات

بودكاست #من_شوارع_إدلب على #راديو_الآن

Baccalaureate students in #idlib did not attend schools or institutes, due to security and physical conditions.. What did they do? They studied the curriculum at their homes. And you, are you having trouble getting your education?

Listen to the details of the academic experiences and difficulties of #idlib youth through the link in the comments

Podcast #from _ the _ streets _ of _ idlib on #radio _ now