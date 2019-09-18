ليبيا_الآن| النتائج الاولية للانتخابات الرئاسيةبتونس . . . أعلنت الهيئة ال…

#Libya _ now | the preliminary results of the presidential election in Tunisia

.

.

.

The Independent Supreme Commission for election in Tunisia announced the preliminary results of the first round of the presidential election, issued by professor of law qais said to the media Nabil Sangkat.

In A Press Conference, the chairman of the authority nabil paavo said that said, said that saeed issue results with 18.4 % of the votes, and the second sangkat with 15.58 % of the total votes, so they have to go to the second round of the elections that will determine Id of the president