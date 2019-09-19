ليبيا_الآن| السراج يُعيّن مستشاره “السني” مندوباً لليبيا في الأمم المتحدة . ….

#Libya _ now | Al-Aos appoints his "Sunni" consultant as a representative of Libya in the united nations

.

.

.

On Wednesday, the presidential council of the government of reconciliation issued its resolution no. 1050 of 2019 on the appointment of ambassadors and the list of the political advisor of the president of the council fayez al-AOS, and the "Sunni" was appointed as the representative of Libya to the United Nations.

The appointment resolution included 11 personalities to serve as ambassadors of Libya to some states and delegates representing Libya in the united nations organizations, including Rania Al-fishing, a member of the founding body for the draft Constitution and appointed ambassador of Libya to Morocco, while the extension was extended to the ambassador of Libya. Libya in Oman.