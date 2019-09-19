ليبيا_الآن| رصاص عشؤائي يصيب مواطنين في بنغازي . . . قتل وجرح عدد من الموا…

#Libya _ now | random bullets hit citizens in Benghazi

A number of citizens were killed and injured by random bullets, which caused dozens of innocent people and caused the destruction of a lot of public or private property.

The spread of weapons on the street and in the hands of citizens continues to pose a major threat and a greater challenge to the security community.

One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in Benghazi following the fall of anti-Aviation shells on a consolation tent in the poh area.