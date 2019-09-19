ليبيا_الآن| رصاص عشؤائي يصيب مواطنين في بنغازي . . . قتل وجرح عدد من الموا…

#ليبيا_الآن| رصاص عشؤائي يصيب مواطنين في بنغازي
قتل وجرح عدد من المواطنين إثر الرصاص العشوائي الذي راح ضحيته العشرات من الأبرياء وتسبب بإتلاف الكثير من الممتلكات العامة أو الخاصة
وما يزال انتشار السلاح في الشارع وبين أيدي المواطنين يشكل خطرا كبيرا وتحديا أكبر للجهات الأمنية.
وقتل شخص وجرح 12 آخرين على الأقل في بنغازي إثر سقوط قذائف مضادة للطيران على خيمة عزاء بمنطقة بوهديمة.
#Libya _ now | random bullets hit citizens in Benghazi
A number of citizens were killed and injured by random bullets, which caused dozens of innocent people and caused the destruction of a lot of public or private property.
The spread of weapons on the street and in the hands of citizens continues to pose a major threat and a greater challenge to the security community.
One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in Benghazi following the fall of anti-Aviation shells on a consolation tent in the poh area.
