ليبيا_الآن| دعوة لتضامن دولي لتوزيع اللاجئين العالقين في ليبيا . . . دعت ال…

#Libya _ now | CALL FOR INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITY TO DISTRIBUTE DISPLACED REFUGEES IN LIBYA

The United Nations High Commissioner for refugees has called for international solidarity to allow the distribution of displaced refugees in Libya to other countries.

For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees, in grande, welcomed the agreement with the African Union and Rwanda to establish a refugee transit mechanism for the evacuation of vulnerable refugees from Libya, indicating in a statement published on the agency's website United nations that "Unhcr is in urgent need of other countries to apply to help bring people out of harm and provide solutions".