ليبيا_الآن| دعوة لتضامن دولي لتوزيع اللاجئين العالقين في ليبيا . . . دعت ال…

#ليبيا_الآن| دعوة لتضامن دولي لتوزيع اللاجئين العالقين في ليبيا
دعت المفوضية العليا لشؤون اللاجئين التابعة للأمم المتحدة إلى التضامن الدولي للسماح بتوزيع اللاجئين العالقين في ليبيا على بلدان أخرى.
ومن جانبه، رحب المفوض السامي للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين فيليبو غراندي بالاتفاق المبرم مع الاتحاد الأفريقي ورواندا لإنشاء آلية لعبور اللاجئين لإجلاء اللاجئين المعرضين للخطر من ليبيا، مشيرا في بيان نشر على موقع وكالة الأمم المتحدة إلى أن “المفوضية بحاجة ماسة إلى بلدان أخرى للتقدم للمساعدة في إخراج الناس من الأذى وتقديم الحلول”.
#Libya _ now | CALL FOR INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITY TO DISTRIBUTE DISPLACED REFUGEES IN LIBYA
The United Nations High Commissioner for refugees has called for international solidarity to allow the distribution of displaced refugees in Libya to other countries.
For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees, in grande, welcomed the agreement with the African Union and Rwanda to establish a refugee transit mechanism for the evacuation of vulnerable refugees from Libya, indicating in a statement published on the agency's website United nations that "Unhcr is in urgent need of other countries to apply to help bring people out of harm and provide solutions".
