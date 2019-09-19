عاجل

طائرة خاصة تابعة لشركة ” المتحدة للطيران ” تُلغي هبوطها في معيتيقة قبل دقائق م

طائرة خاصة تابعة لشركة ” المتحدة للطيران ” تُلغي هبوطها في معيتيقة قبل دقائق من وصولها قادمة من #لندن بعد قيامها يوم 16 سبتمبر الجاري برحلة إلى روما كان على متنها رئيس الرئاسي الرئاسي فائز السراج قبل أن تغادرها يوم 18 إلى بريطانيا . #ليبيا #المرصد

A private aircraft belonging to the united air company cancel its landing in mitiga minutes before its arrival coming from #London after a flight to Rome on September 16th, a trip to Rome was on board the president of the presidential President Fayez Al-AOS BEFORE HE She leaves her on 18 to Britain. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

