ليبيا_الآن| الهلال الأحمر الليبي يشارك في اجتماع بيروت لبحث القضايا الإنسانية …

#Libya _ now | Libyan red crescent participates in Beirut meeting to discuss humanitarian issues

The General Secretariat of the libyan red crescent has announced its participation in the meeting in the Lebanese Capital Beirut, which is attended by the leaders of the national associations in the mena region.

The Assembly explained that the meeting is coming to prepare for the constitutional meetings of the international movement and to address the most important challenges that the region is experiencing and the coordination and cooperation mechanisms between them.

On humanitarian activities, for the Libyan Red Crescent, the general assembly explained that its medical convoy has concluded a visit to lift the suffering of the displaced from the city of murzek and the people of wadi threshold area through the provision of free detection services.