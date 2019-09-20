#ليبيا_الآن| الهلال الأحمر الليبي يشارك في اجتماع بيروت لبحث القضايا الإنسانية
أعلنت الأمانة العامة للهلال الاحمر الليبي، مشاركتها في الاجتماع المعنقد في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، والذي يحضره قادة الجمعيات الوطنية بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا.
وأوضحت الجمعية، ان الاجتماع يأتي لأجل للتحضير للاجتماعات الدستورية للحركة الدولية، ومعالجة أهم التحديات، التى تمر بها المنطقة وآليات التنسيق والتعاون بينهم.
وحول النشاطات الإنسانية، للهلال الأحمر الليبي، أوضحت الجمعية العامة، أن قافلة طبية تابعة لها، اختتمت زيارة للرفع من معاناه النازحين من مدينة مرزق وسكان منطقة وادي عتبة عبر تقديم خدمات الكشف المجاني .
The General Secretariat of the libyan red crescent has announced its participation in the meeting in the Lebanese Capital Beirut, which is attended by the leaders of the national associations in the mena region.
The Assembly explained that the meeting is coming to prepare for the constitutional meetings of the international movement and to address the most important challenges that the region is experiencing and the coordination and cooperation mechanisms between them.
On humanitarian activities, for the Libyan Red Crescent, the general assembly explained that its medical convoy has concluded a visit to lift the suffering of the displaced from the city of murzek and the people of wadi threshold area through the provision of free detection services.
