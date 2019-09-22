ليبيا_الآن| تأكيدات دولية على أهمية حماية أموال ليبيا المُجمّدة . . . تأكيد…

#Libya _ now | International Affirmations on the importance of protecting Libya's frozen funds

New assurances from the security Council's sanctions committee on the need to protect frozen Libyan funds, which was made in a recent statement by the committee following its meeting with the official of the Libyan Investment Corporation Ali Mahmoud last days in America.

Through the meeting, the parties discussed the importance of treating the possible effects of the national economy as a result of the ongoing financial freeze that had begun since 2011, and the committee stated in its statement the need for continued joint cooperation with the Libyan side.