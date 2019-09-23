ليبيا_الآن| القاضي يعلن عن تنازله الكامل وإنهاء أزمة انقسام الخطوط الأفريقية ….

#Libya _ now | the judge announces his full waiver and end the crisis of division of African lines

Former Chairman of the board of directors of the African Airlines company, Captain Abukar Mohamed Abukar Al-Judge, has announced the full and unconditional waiver of all the cases he has raised, which were at his request against the decision to form the board of directors of the Libyan African Aviation holding company and the board of directors of the company African Airlines.

In a statement to him, the judge requested all the employees of the company inside and outside all its components, stations and internal and external areas in Tripoli, misrata, it, Benghazi and other cities, to wrap around the company's board of directors Headed by Captain Pilot Mustafa Mohamed Maatouk, and an all-important and most important and ar10 wants to drag the company into division and fitna.