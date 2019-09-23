#ليبيا_الآن| القاضي يعلن عن تنازله الكامل وإنهاء أزمة انقسام الخطوط الأفريقية
.
.
.
أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة الخطوط الجوية الأفريقية السابق،الكابتن أبوبكر محمد أبوبكر القاضي، التنازل الكامل وغير المشروط عن جميع القضايا التي رفعها، التي كانت بناءًا على طلبه ضد قرار تشكيل مجلس إدارة الشركة الليبية الأفريقية للطيران القابضة، ومجلس إدارة شركة الخطوط الجوية الأفريقية.
وطالب القاضي، في بيان لهُ، جميع موظفي الشركة بالداخل والخارج بمجميع مكوناتها، ومحطاتها ومناطقها الداخلية والخارجية بالكامل في طرابلس ومصراتة وسبها وبنغازي وغيرها من المدن، بالالتفاف حول مجلس إدارة الشركة برئاسة الكابتن طيار مصطفى محمد معتوق، ووصع حدّ لكل واهم ومتربص يريد جرّ الشركة إلى الانقسام والفتنة.
#Libya _ now | the judge announces his full waiver and end the crisis of division of African lines
.
.
.
Former Chairman of the board of directors of the African Airlines company, Captain Abukar Mohamed Abukar Al-Judge, has announced the full and unconditional waiver of all the cases he has raised, which were at his request against the decision to form the board of directors of the Libyan African Aviation holding company and the board of directors of the company African Airlines.
In a statement to him, the judge requested all the employees of the company inside and outside all its components, stations and internal and external areas in Tripoli, misrata, it, Benghazi and other cities, to wrap around the company's board of directors Headed by Captain Pilot Mustafa Mohamed Maatouk, and an all-important and most important and ar10 wants to drag the company into division and fitna.
