ليبيا_الآن| “الحناء السامة” تعود للواجهة.. والصحة تُطلق تحذيرا . . . أصدرت …

#Libya _ now | "toxic henna" is back to face.. and health launches a warning

The Ministry of health of the temporary government, Sunday, issued a warning against the use of some added chemicals in henna preparation.

In its warning published by the department of public information on its facebook page, the ministry said that the toxic chemical locally known as "Secret" is used in henna preparation but it enters the skin and causes allergies and severe skin infections .

This toxic substance was absorbed by the blood hairs, reaching the liver, causing a glitch in its functions, stress the heart muscle, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body, kidney failure, and could cause death as it happens with dozens of women each year.