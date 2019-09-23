#ليبيا_الآن| “الحناء السامة” تعود للواجهة.. والصحة تُطلق تحذيرا
أصدرت وزارة الصحة في الحكومة المؤقتة، الأحد، تحذيرا من استخدام بعض المواد الكيميائية المضافة في تحضير الحناء.
وقالت الوزارة في تحذيرها الذي نشرته إدارة الإعلام بصفحتها في “فيسبوك”، إن المادة الكيميائية السامة المعروفة محليا باسم “السراتية” تستخدم في تحضير الحناء لكنها تتغلغل في مسامات الجلد وتسبب الحساسية والتهابات جلدية حادة.
وأضافت أن هذه المادة السامة تمتصها الشعيرات الدموية وتصل إلى الكبد وتسبب خللا في وظائفها وتجهد عضلة القلب، وتؤدي إلى نقص الأوكسجين في الجسم، وفشل كلوي، وقد تسبب الوفاة كما يحصل مع عشرات النساء سنويا.
The Ministry of health of the temporary government, Sunday, issued a warning against the use of some added chemicals in henna preparation.
In its warning published by the department of public information on its facebook page, the ministry said that the toxic chemical locally known as "Secret" is used in henna preparation but it enters the skin and causes allergies and severe skin infections .
This toxic substance was absorbed by the blood hairs, reaching the liver, causing a glitch in its functions, stress the heart muscle, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body, kidney failure, and could cause death as it happens with dozens of women each year.
