هل تابعتم أخبار #تحدي_القراءة_العربي في السنوات الثلاث الماضية؟ استمعوا وتعرف…

هل تابعتم أخبار #تحدي_القراءة_العربي في السنوات الثلاث الماضية؟
استمعوا وتعرفوا على الشكل الجديد للتحدي في دورته الرابعة..وشاركونا توقعاتكم؟ من أي بلد سيكون الفائز باللقب؟
Have you followed the #Arab _ reading _ challenge in the past three years?
Listen to the new form of the challenge at its fourth session.. and share your expectations? From which country will the title winner be?
