هل تابعتم أخبار #تحدي_القراءة_العربي في السنوات الثلاث الماضية؟ استمعوا وتعرف…

هل تابعتم أخبار #تحدي_القراءة_العربي في السنوات الثلاث الماضية؟ استمعوا وتعرفوا على الشكل الجديد للتحدي في دورته الرابعة..وشاركونا توقعاتكم؟ من أي بلد سيكون الفائز باللقب؟ #راديو_الآن http://bit.ly/2MaA1UR?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Social
Have you followed the #Arab _ reading _ challenge in the past three years? Listen to the new form of the challenge at its fourth session.. and share your expectations? From which country will the title winner be? #راديو_الآن http://bit.ly/2MaA1UR?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Social
أضف تعليقـك