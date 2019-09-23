الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي في مؤتمر مشترك مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترامب : لطالما أن هناك تيار يسمى ( الإسلام السياسي – الإخوان ) يحاول الوصول للسلطة في منطقتنا فأنها لن تنعم بالإستقرار أبداً كما كانت خلال الفترة الماضية التي سُمح فيها لهذا التيار بالصعود . #ليبيا#المرصد
Egyptian President abdelfattah sisi in a joint conference with his American counterpart Donald Trump: as long as there is a current called (political Islam – Brotherhood) trying to reach power in our region it will never be as stable as it was during the last period he was allowed The current is coming up #Libya#Observatory
