ليبيا_الآن| بلجيكا تؤكد دعمها لخطة سلامة في ليبيا . . . جددت بلجيكا دعمها ل…

#Libya _ now | Belgium confirms its support for a safety plan in Libya

Belgium renewed its support for the action plan of the special representative of the Secretary-general in Libya Ghassan Salama for peace in Libya, which consists of three steps.

This came during a safety meeting with the director-General of the director-General of Multi-Party Affairs and globalization at the Belgian Ministry of foreign affairs, excel k, Monday, according to the mission's official account on Facebook.