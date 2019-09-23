ليبيا_الآن| بلجيكا تؤكد دعمها لخطة سلامة في ليبيا . . . جددت بلجيكا دعمها ل…

#ليبيا_الآن| بلجيكا تؤكد دعمها لخطة سلامة في ليبيا
جددت بلجيكا دعمها لخطة عمل الممثل الخاص للأمين العام في ليبيا غسان سلامة، من أجل السلام في ليبيا، والتي تتألف من ثلاث خطوات.
جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع سلامة بالمدير العام للشؤون متعددة الأطراف والعولمة في وزارة الخارجية البلجيكية اكسيل كينيس، الاثنين، وفق ما أفادت البعثة بحسابها الرسمي في “فيسبوك”.
#Libya _ now | Belgium confirms its support for a safety plan in Libya
Belgium renewed its support for the action plan of the special representative of the Secretary-general in Libya Ghassan Salama for peace in Libya, which consists of three steps.
This came during a safety meeting with the director-General of the director-General of Multi-Party Affairs and globalization at the Belgian Ministry of foreign affairs, excel k, Monday, according to the mission's official account on Facebook.
