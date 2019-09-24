#ميسي يتوج بجائزة أفضل لاعب بالعالم ويصرح أن هدفه هو الجوائز الجماعية وليست تلك الفردية: ما رأيكم؟

العالم يحتفل بعيد ميلاد #بات_مان ال 80 : قدموا لنا شخصية من خيالكم، ماذا تكون؟ ما إسمها؟ وبأي مهمة ستكلفونها؟

#شي_سوشال مع ميراشا

#راديو_الآن #Batman80 #BatmanDay #Messi #TheBest Mirasha Wehbe

#Messi is crowned the best player in the world and states that his goal is group awards and not individual: what do you think?

The World Celebrates #Pat‘s 80th birthday: give us a character of your imagination, what are you? What’s her name? And what mission will you take?

