ليبيا_الآن| السيسي وماكرون يؤكدان دعم جهود التسوية في ليبيا . . . تصدرت الأ…

#ليبيا_الآن| السيسي وماكرون يؤكدان دعم جهود التسوية في ليبيا
.
.
.
تصدرت الأزمة الليبية لقاء جمع الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي ونظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون اليوم في نيويورك.
وبحسب المتحدث الرسمي باسم الرئاسة المصرية بسام راضي، فقد تناول اللقاء تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والقضايا الدولية، لاسيما الأزمة الليبية، حيث اتفق الرئيسان حول أهمية تكثيف العمل المشترك والجهود الدولية للتوصل إلى تسوية سياسية شاملة تعيد الاستقرار والأمن وتقضي على الإرهاب في ليبيا.
#Libya _ now | Sisi and macron confirm the support of the settlement efforts in Libya
.
.
.
The Libyan crisis led to the gathering of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his FRENCH COUNTERPART EMMANUEL MACRON TODAY IN NEW YORK.
According to the Egyptian Presidential Speaker Bassam satisfied, the meeting addressed developments in regional conditions and international issues, in particular the Libyan crisis, where the two presidents agreed on the importance of strengthening joint action and international efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement that will restore stability and security and eliminate Terrorism in Libya.
أضف تعليقـك