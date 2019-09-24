ليبيا_الآن| السيسي وماكرون يؤكدان دعم جهود التسوية في ليبيا . . . تصدرت الأ…

#Libya _ now | Sisi and macron confirm the support of the settlement efforts in Libya

The Libyan crisis led to the gathering of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his FRENCH COUNTERPART EMMANUEL MACRON TODAY IN NEW YORK.

According to the Egyptian Presidential Speaker Bassam satisfied, the meeting addressed developments in regional conditions and international issues, in particular the Libyan crisis, where the two presidents agreed on the importance of strengthening joint action and international efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement that will restore stability and security and eliminate Terrorism in Libya.