ليبيا_الآن| سلامة: ليبيا تشهد أكبر حرب طائرات مُسيّرة . . . قال الممثل الخا…

#Libya _ now | Safety: Libya witness the biggest aircraft war March

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general in Libya ghassan salama said Libya is experiencing the largest drone war in the world.

In an interview with the United Nations Department of political affairs and peace-building, salama added that the national army and its regional supporters carried out more than 600 Airstrikes, while the government of reconciliation and its regional supporters carried out half the number, A 300 raid.