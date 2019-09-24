ليبيا_الآن| سلامة: ليبيا تشهد أكبر حرب طائرات مُسيّرة . . . قال الممثل الخا…

#ليبيا_الآن| سلامة: ليبيا تشهد أكبر حرب طائرات مُسيّرة
قال الممثل الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة في ليبيا غسان سلامة، إن ليبيا تشهد أكبر حرب طائرات بدون طيار في العالم.
وأضاف سلامة، في مقابلة بثت إدارة الشؤون السياسية وبناء السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة مقتطفا منها، أن الجيش الوطني وداعميه الإقليميين قاموا بأكثر من 600 غارة جوية، في حين نفذت قوات حكومة الوفاق وداعموها الإقليميون نصف العدد، أي 300 غارة.
#Libya _ now | Safety: Libya witness the biggest aircraft war March
The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general in Libya ghassan salama said Libya is experiencing the largest drone war in the world.
In an interview with the United Nations Department of political affairs and peace-building, salama added that the national army and its regional supporters carried out more than 600 Airstrikes, while the government of reconciliation and its regional supporters carried out half the number, A 300 raid.
