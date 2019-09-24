عاجل

فيديو | تميم بن حمد أمير #قطر يعرب عن إستيائه الشديد من عدم تطبيق المجتمع الدول

فيديو | تميم بن حمد أمير #قطر يعرب عن إستيائه الشديد من عدم تطبيق المجتمع الدولي لاتفاق الصخيرات في #ليبيا ويعتبر ذلك فشلاً لنظام الأمن الدولي مجدداً دعمه لحكومة الوفاق في #طرابلس كأول كلمة داعمة بين كلمات زعماء قرابة 20 دولة سبقوه في الحديث من منبر جمعية الأمم المتحدة بينها #تركيا والولايات المتحدة و #مصر وأمين عام الجمعية أنطونيو غوتيرش . #المرصد

Video | Tamim Bin Hamad Prince of #Qatar deeply regrets the failure of the international community to apply the havelian agreement in #Libya. This is a failure of the international security system once again its support for the government of reconciliation in #Tripoli as the first supporting word between the words of leaders Around 20 countries have spoken from the forum of the United Nations Association between #turkey, the United States, #Egypt and the Secretary-General of the assembly, Antonio Gotte. #Observatory

  • ياحمار يابن موزه اتفاق الصخيرات مات واندفن بالثلاثة لانتهاء مدة صلاحيه وانتهاء التوافق بانسحاب نصف اعضاء المجلس الرئاسى وعدم موافقة نواب الشعب على حكومة الوفاق انتهى الدرس ياغبى وعلى خوانك الاغبياء ان ينظروا الى نظام قطر الانقلابى وهم يتحدثون عن الثوار والثورة فلا يوجد اى ديمقراطية لابرلمان منتخب حيث تعين اعضاؤه الشيخة موزه ولا حرية رأى من ينتقد نظام الحكم تسحب منه الجنسية النجسة فى ظل حاكم صهيونى يحميه مرتزقة من كل مكان لهذا يكره الجيوش الوطنية

  • خيبة علة امك الشخة موزه .امر طبيعى ان يدعم امير الشر والاجرام والارهاب الذى انقلب على ابوه البغل حمد بمساعدة امه موزه التى وزت بغلها حمد من قبل على زحلقة ابوه خليفة المهم ان هذا المجرم دمية فى يد الصهاينة جعلوا منه النسخة العربية للصهيونية فصنع تحالف ضرار من تجار الدين لتفريق المسلمين كما فعل المنافق ابوعامر الذى بنى مسجد ضرار مع اخوانه المنافقين وادعوا انه لخدمة الفقراء والمساكين وانهم يريدون رضا الله لدخول الجنة فنزلت ايات قرانية تفضح اكاذيبهم وامر رسول الله بهدم المسجد واحراقه لانه يستخدم للضرر بالمسلمين وتستحق قطر ضرار نفس المصير قال تعالى ﴿ وَالَّذِينَ اتَّخَذُوا مَسْجِدًا ضِرَارًا وَكُفْرًا وَتَفْرِيقًا بَيْنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَإِرْصَادًا لِمَنْ حَارَبَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ مِنْ قَبْلُ وَلَيَحْلِفُنَّ إِنْ أَرَدْنَا إِلَّا الْحُسْنَى وَاللَّهُ يَشْهَدُ إِنَّهُمْ لَكَاذِبُونَ ﴾.

