ليبيا_الآن I السيسي يشدد على معالجة أزمة ليبيا من “جذورها” . . . شدد الرئيس…

#Libya _ now i sisi stress to address Libya's crisis from its "roots"

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the importance of stopping the armed conflict in Libya, which the Libyan people suffer daily from their scourge.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, sisi said that it is time for a decisive stop to address the roots of the Libyan crisis in a comprehensive manner, through a commitment to implement the United Nations plan adopted by the security council in October 2017.

He called on sisi to address the grave imbalance in the distribution of wealth and power in Libya and the lack of popular control, through the elected representatives of the Libyan people on the political and economic decision.

The Egyptian President stressed the importance of the unified of all libyan institutions, the "Militia chaos" and the presence of foreign external parties.