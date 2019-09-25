ليبيا_الآن| الحكومة المؤقتة تمنح الإذن بإنشاء مستشفى للشرطة في بنغازي . . . …

#Libya _ now | the temporary government grants permission to establish a police hospital in Benghazi

.

.

.

The temporary government granted permission to the ministry of interior to establish a police hospital with the investment system during a meeting of the council of ministers of the temporary government.

The meeting attended by the minister of interior ibrahim po, was the first meeting of the council of ministers in the new cabinet of Benghazi.

The temporary government approved the project, to be based in the city of Benghazi, to assist the police and the ministry of the interior in their treatment and their families, until the medical insurance is approved.