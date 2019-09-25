#ليبيا_الآن| الحكومة المؤقتة تمنح الإذن بإنشاء مستشفى للشرطة في بنغازي
منحت الحكومة المؤقتة الإذن، لوزارة الداخلية بإنشاء مستشفى للشرطة بنظام الاستثمار، خلال اجتماع لمجلس وزراء الحكومة المؤقتة.
ويعتبر الاجتماع الذي حضره وزير الداخلية إبراهيم بوشناف، أول اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء في ديوان رئاسته الجديد في مدينة بنغازي.
ووافقت الحكومة المؤقتة على المشروع، على أن يكون مقرع في مدينة بنغازي، ليكون عونًا لهيئة منتسبي الشرطة ووزارة الداخلية، في علاجهم وذويهم، إلى حين اعتماد التأمين الطبي لهم.
#Libya _ now | the temporary government grants permission to establish a police hospital in Benghazi
The temporary government granted permission to the ministry of interior to establish a police hospital with the investment system during a meeting of the council of ministers of the temporary government.
The meeting attended by the minister of interior ibrahim po, was the first meeting of the council of ministers in the new cabinet of Benghazi.
The temporary government approved the project, to be based in the city of Benghazi, to assist the police and the ministry of the interior in their treatment and their families, until the medical insurance is approved.
