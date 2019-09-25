ليبيا_الآن| “أفريكوم” تقتل 11 إرهابياً في محيط مرزق . . . تعود مُقاتلات الق…

#ليبيا_الآن| “أفريكوم” تقتل 11 إرهابياً في محيط مرزق
تعود مُقاتلات القوات الأمريكية في أفريقيا “أفريكوم” لشن غاراتها الجوية على مواقع إرهابيين يُهددون أمن ليبيا، حيث أعلنت تنفيذ ثاني ضربة جوية في أقل من أسبوع، بالتنسيق مع حكومة الوفاق.
وأوضحت “أفريكوم” أن الضربة الجوية التي نُفِّذت الثلاثاء، استهدفت مجموعة تتبع داعش في محيط مرزق وأسفرت عن مقتل 11 إرهابياً، وأكد قائد عمليات الأفريكوم أن الهدف من هذه الغارات هو حرمان هذه المجموعات من القّدرة على مُهاجمة الليبيين.
وأضاف بيان الأفريكوم أن هذه الضربات تُبيّن عزيمة الولايات المتحدة وشركائها الليبيين لمنع الإرهابيين من الحصول على ملاذ آمن ومنع التنظيمات الإرهابية من تهديد الاستقرار الإقليمي. عبر بوابة ليبيا.
#Libya _ now | "availability" kills 11 terrorists in the surroundings of murzuq
American troops in Africa "availability" are returning to air strikes on terrorist sites threatening Libya's security, as they announced the second air strike in less than a week, in coordination with the government of reconciliation.
Availability explained that the air strike carried out on Tuesday, targeted the ISIS tracking group in the vicinity of murzuq and killed 11 terrorists, the leader operations commander confirmed that the purpose of these raids is to deprive them of the ability to attack Libyans.
These strikes show the determination of the United States and its libyan partners to prevent terrorists from gaining access to safe haven and to prevent terrorist organizations from threatening regional stability. Through the gate of Libya
