#Libya _ now | "availability" kills 11 terrorists in the surroundings of murzuq

.

.

.

American troops in Africa "availability" are returning to air strikes on terrorist sites threatening Libya's security, as they announced the second air strike in less than a week, in coordination with the government of reconciliation.

Availability explained that the air strike carried out on Tuesday, targeted the ISIS tracking group in the vicinity of murzuq and killed 11 terrorists, the leader operations commander confirmed that the purpose of these raids is to deprive them of the ability to attack Libyans.

These strikes show the determination of the United States and its libyan partners to prevent terrorists from gaining access to safe haven and to prevent terrorist organizations from threatening regional stability. Through the gate of Libya