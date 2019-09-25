#ليبيا_الآن| الكبير يجتمع مع السفير الأمريكي ويناقش معه تحديات “المركزي”
اجتمع محافظ مصرف ليبيا المركزي الصديق الكبير، بتونس مع السفير الأمريكى لدى ليبيا ريتشارد ب.نورلاند ونائب مساعد وزير الخزانة الأمريكي لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا إريك ماير، في حضور عدد من مدراء الإدارات المعنية من مصرف ليبيا المركزي.
وناقش الاجتماع الوضع المالي والاقتصادي في ليبيا، والتحديات التي يواجهها مصرف ليبيا المركزي، على المستوى المحلي والدولي.
واستعرض الاجتماع أهم المؤشرات الاقتصادية والمالية، وتم وفيه الاتفاق على تكثيف الجهود وتعزيز أطر التعاون في المجالات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والاستمرار في عقد جلسات الحوار الاقتصادي برعاية السفارة الأمريكية لدى ليبيا.
#Libya _ now | the big meet with the American Ambassador and discuss with him the challenges of "Central"
The Governor of the central bank of Libya met with the American Ambassador to Libya Richard B. Nurlan and Deputy Assistant Secretary of treasury for the middle east and Africa region Eric Meyer, in the presence of a number of directors of the departments concerned from the central bank of Libya.
The meeting discussed the financial and economic situation in Libya and the challenges facing the central bank of Libya at the local and international level.
The meeting reviewed the most important economic and financial indicators, agreed to intensify efforts, strengthen cooperation framework in areas of common interest and continue to hold economic dialogue sessions under the auspices of the American Embassy to Libya.
