ليبيا_الآن| الكبير يجتمع مع السفير الأمريكي ويناقش معه تحديات “المركزي” . . …

#Libya _ now | the big meet with the American Ambassador and discuss with him the challenges of "Central"

.

.

.

The Governor of the central bank of Libya met with the American Ambassador to Libya Richard B. Nurlan and Deputy Assistant Secretary of treasury for the middle east and Africa region Eric Meyer, in the presence of a number of directors of the departments concerned from the central bank of Libya.

The meeting discussed the financial and economic situation in Libya and the challenges facing the central bank of Libya at the local and international level.

The meeting reviewed the most important economic and financial indicators, agreed to intensify efforts, strengthen cooperation framework in areas of common interest and continue to hold economic dialogue sessions under the auspices of the American Embassy to Libya.