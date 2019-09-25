ليبيا_الآن| القيادة العامة ترحب بالاجتماع الوزاري حول ليبيا . . . رحبت القي…

#ليبيا_الآن| القيادة العامة ترحب بالاجتماع الوزاري حول ليبيا
رحبت القيادة العامة للجيش الوطني بالاجتماع الوزاري حول ليبيا الذي سيعقد الخميس على هامش اجتماع الجمعية العمومية للأمم المتحدة.
وتمنت القيادة العامة في بيان تلاه الناطق باسم الجيش الوطني اللواء أحمد المسماري، الأربعاء، أن يكون الاجتماع إيجابيا ويخدم مصالح الشعب الليبي في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والدفع بعجلة التنمية والبناء.
ولفت البيان إلى أن القيادة العامة سعت دائما طيلة السنوات الماضية من خلال المفاوضات للوصول إلى حلول مقبولة لتحقيق مطالب الشعب الليبي في التنمية وحقه في عملية سياسية ديمقراطية حرة ونزيهة وآمنة.
#Libya _ now | Public Leadership welcomes the ministerial meeting around Libya
The National Army General command welcomed the ministerial meeting on Libya, which will be held Thursday in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.
In a statement followed by the National Army spokesperson general Ahmed Al-Cuneiform, the general leadership wished that the meeting would be positive and serve the interests of the Libyan people in achieving security, stability and development.
The statement pointed out that over the past years the public leadership has always sought through negotiations to find acceptable solutions to meet the demands of the Libyan people for development and their right to a democratic political process that is free, fair and secure.
