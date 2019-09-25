ليبيا_الآن| القيادة العامة ترحب بالاجتماع الوزاري حول ليبيا . . . رحبت القي…

#Libya _ now | Public Leadership welcomes the ministerial meeting around Libya

The National Army General command welcomed the ministerial meeting on Libya, which will be held Thursday in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

In a statement followed by the National Army spokesperson general Ahmed Al-Cuneiform, the general leadership wished that the meeting would be positive and serve the interests of the Libyan people in achieving security, stability and development.

The statement pointed out that over the past years the public leadership has always sought through negotiations to find acceptable solutions to meet the demands of the Libyan people for development and their right to a democratic political process that is free, fair and secure.