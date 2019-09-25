عاجل

رئيس المجلس الرئاسي فائز السراج في كلمته الآن أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحد

رئيس المجلس الرئاسي فائز السراج في كلمته الآن أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة : نحن لن نسمح باستهداف المطارات الليبية على يد قوات حفتر . #ليبيا #المرصد

President of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-AOS in his speech now before the un general assembly: we will not allow the targeting of Libyan airports by haftar’s forces. #Libya #Observatory

  • .الكل بيجعجع ولا قيمة لكلامك ستجد المقاعد خالية الكل ينتظر كلمة ترامب وبوتن فقط اما انت ياكلب فحكم الاعدام فى انتظارك بنيران صديقة طمعا فى السلطة والاى يتصارع عليها باشاغا والغريانى اما انت فلا وزن لك مجرد رويبضة

