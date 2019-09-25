رئيس المجلس الرئاسي فائز السراج في كلمته الآن أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحد

President of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-AOS in his speech now before the un general assembly: we will not allow the targeting of Libyan airports by haftar’s forces. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
President of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-AOS in his speech now before the un general assembly: we will not allow the targeting of Libyan airports by haftar’s forces. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
.الكل بيجعجع ولا قيمة لكلامك ستجد المقاعد خالية الكل ينتظر كلمة ترامب وبوتن فقط اما انت ياكلب فحكم الاعدام فى انتظارك بنيران صديقة طمعا فى السلطة والاى يتصارع عليها باشاغا والغريانى اما انت فلا وزن لك مجرد رويبضة
أضف تعليقـك