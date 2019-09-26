ليبيا_الآن| السراج يجتمع مع رئيس مفوضية الاتحاد الأفريقي . . . اجتمع رئيس ا…

#Libya _ now | AOS meeting with the head of the African Union commission

The President of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-AOS met with the chairman of the African Union Commission, Musa Mohamed Jaws, on the sidelines of the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in the presence of the minister of foreign affairs of the government of reconciliation mohamed

The meeting discussed the situation in Libya and the consequences of events on Tripoli.

During the meeting, Jaws confirmed that the Libyan crisis is only a solution to the Libyan crisis.