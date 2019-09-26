ليبيا_الآن | دعوة لتوثيق انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان في ليبيا . . . ناقشت اللجنة …

#Libya _ now | call to document human rights violations in Libya

.

.

.

The Joint Commission for the monitoring and documentation of human rights violations discussed efforts to monitor and document human rights violations and international humanitarian law.

This came at the th meeting of the committee at the headquarters of the ministry of justice in Tripoli, where it discussed, documenting and transferring humanitarian violations to a number of Libyan cities in some libyan cities, as stressed by the committee's Chairman Khaled Al-sense We agree on the need to document the possible evidence of such violations and to unite the work in order to ensure the human rights of those affected.