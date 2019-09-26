ليبيا_الآن| انطلاق أعمال منتدى الاقتصادي الألماني الليبي . . . انطلقت أعمال…

#Libya _ now | Launch of the Libyan German economic forum

The work of the German-Libyan economic forum was launched on Thursday, with the participation of the minister of economy of the government of reconciliation Ali Al-the and Vice-President Ahmed Maiteeg, businessmen from the two countries, directors and officials of German companies, representatives of the government and the German Parliament, among them Member of the economic affairs committee of Parliament Mark Han.

Cooperation between the two countries was discussed at the meeting, sponsored and organized by the German government, and the trade agreements concluded last march were reviewed during consultation sessions in Tunisia.