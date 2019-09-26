ليبيا_الآن| ضوء أخضر لاستكمال مشاريع إسكان في بنغازي . . . أصدر رئيس الحكوم…

#Libya _ now | Green Light to complete housing projects in Benghazi

The President of the temporary government, Abdullah Al-coiling, issued a resolution to complete the maintenance of public housing projects in with since 2010.

In accordance with the resolution, the council of ministers adopted the results of the work of the committee formed by a resolution of the proposal of the director-General of the city development and development authority to address the problem of contracts for the maintenance of public housing buildings in the city of Benghazi Device For 2010.

The Board approved the ministry of finance and planning to devote about 30 million dinars to complete the maintenance and development of buildings