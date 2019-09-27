ليبيا_الآن| طالب جامعي ليبي يبهر الجميع بتصميم مبتكر واكتر رائع لمتحف أحياء ب…

#ليبيا_الآن| طالب جامعي ليبي يبهر الجميع بتصميم مبتكر واكتر رائع لمتحف أحياء بحرية بشاطئ مدينة #زوارة في يوم مشروع تخرجه يدعى “جوهر دباب” بقسم العمارة بكلية التقنية الهندسية #زوارة ، كل التوفيق لشباب المستقبل 👍 #ليبيا

#Libya _ now | A Libyan University student who impress everyone with an innovative design and more exquisite design of a marine museum in the city of #zuwarah on the day of his graduation project called “the essence of the tank” in the architecture department of the college of engineering technology #zuwarah, all the best for youth The future 👍 #Libya

