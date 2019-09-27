عاجل

بعد قصف مقره في #طرابلس.. “الصندوق” لـ وزير مالية الوفاق: ستدفع أنت الثمن. #لي

تم النشر منذُ 47 دقيقة
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

بعد قصف مقره في #طرابلس.. “الصندوق” لـ وزير مالية الوفاق: ستدفع أنت الثمن. #ليبيا #المرصد

After bombing his headquarters in #Tripoli.. the “Fund” of the minister of finance reconciliation: you will pay the price. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • هذه هى البداية ياصندوق والقادم سيجعل مليشياتك كعصف مأكول ولن تنعموا بما نهبتموه من مال حرام وتحولتم الى قطاع طرق تريدون المزيد من دم الشعب لن تغنى عنكم اموالكم من الله شيئا يوم تكوى بها وجوهكم وادباركم قى نار جهنم فانتم لاتستحوا ولا تخافوا من الله عز وجل

    رد