المشري: بحثنا مع وفد #الزنتان سبل الوقوف ضد العدوان على #طرابلس ومقاومة عسكرة

تم النشر منذُ 20 دقيقة
Pain: we searched with the delegation of #zintan ways to stand against aggression against #Tripoli and resist the military of the state. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • أهل الزنتان تفكروا اولادكم الذين قتلوا في حرب المطار وإذا لم توقفوا وقفة رجل واحد مع الجيش مازال ستخوضوا حرب مع الملشيات ، اتقوا الله ،المناصب الفاسدة لاتعني شي

