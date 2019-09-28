ليبيا_الآن | سلاح الجو يضرب معسكراً لقوات الوفاق في سرت . . شن سلاح الجو الت…

#ليبيا_الآن | سلاح الجو يضرب معسكراً لقوات الوفاق في سرت
شن سلاح الجو التابع للجيش الوطني ضربات جوية ليل الجمعة/السبت على معسكر الصواريخ بضاحية جارف في مدينة سرت.
بلغ عدد القصفات إلى لحظة كتابة الخبر ثلاث واستهدفت جميعها المعسكر الذي تستغله قوة حماية وتأمين سرت مقراً لها، وذكرت القوة على صفحتها الرسمية أن الإحصائية الأولية للقصف المتكرر أسفرت عن قتيل واحد وثلاثة جرحى.
وذكرت مصادر متطابقة إلى أن الضربات الجوية تستهدف أكثر من موقع فيما لم ترد حتى اللحظة احصائيات دقيقة عما أسفر عنه القصف.
#Libya _ now | Air force strikes camp in sirte
The National Army air force launched air strikes on Friday / Saturday night on the rocket camp in a heavy area in sirte city.
At the moment of the writing of the news, the number of people targeted the camp used by the security and security force of sirte, and the force reported on its official page that the initial statistics of repeated bombing resulted in one and three dead Wounded.
According to matching sources, air strikes are targeting more than one site while accurate statistics of the bombing have not yet been received.
