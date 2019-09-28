ليبيا_الآن | سلاح الجو يضرب معسكراً لقوات الوفاق في سرت . . شن سلاح الجو الت…

#Libya _ now | Air force strikes camp in sirte

.

.

The National Army air force launched air strikes on Friday / Saturday night on the rocket camp in a heavy area in sirte city.

At the moment of the writing of the news, the number of people targeted the camp used by the security and security force of sirte, and the force reported on its official page that the initial statistics of repeated bombing resulted in one and three dead Wounded.

According to matching sources, air strikes are targeting more than one site while accurate statistics of the bombing have not yet been received.