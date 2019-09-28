ليبيا_الآن| المجلس الأفريقي يدعم تعيين مبعوث إلى ليبيا . . . بعد أن أعرب مج…

#ليبيا_الآن| المجلس الأفريقي يدعم تعيين مبعوث إلى ليبيا
بعد أن أعرب مجلس السلم والأمن التابع للاتحاد الإفريقي، عن قلقه إزاء الأحداث في ليبيا، وانخراطه مؤخرا مع الدول الإقليمية، أعلن المجلس الأفريقي عن دعمه لتعيين مبعوث مشترك للاتحاد الإفريقي والأمم المتحدة إلى ليبيا.
خطوة جديدة على خط المشهد الليبي، تأتي تزامنا مع الجهود الألمانية لعقد مؤتمر دولي حول ليبيا، ومحاولة جديدة لرسم الخطوط والسياسيات المتعلقة بالدول الأفريقية، بعد ركود طويل، اقتصر على البيانات والاستنكار، طيلة السنوات الماضية.
الإعلان الأفريقي، جاء بعد اجتماع وزاري نظمه المغرب على هامش الدورة السابعة والأربعين، للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، في بيان وصف فيه المجلس الأوضاع في ليبيا بالخطيرة، على أمن المنطقة والقارة الأفريقية بشكل عام.
#Libya _ now | African Council supports the appointment of an envoy to Libya
After expressing its concern over the events in Libya and its recent engagement with regional states, the African Council has announced its support for the appointment of a joint African Union-United Nations Envoy to Libya.
A new step on the Libyan landscape line, in line with German efforts to hold an international conference on Libya and a new attempt to draw lines and policies related to African countries, after a long recession, limited to statements and deny, over the past years.
The African Declaration came after a ministerial meeting organized by Morocco on the basis of the forty-seventh session of the United Nations General Assembly, in a statement in which the council described the situation in Libya as serious, for the security of the region and the African continent in general.
