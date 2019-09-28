ليبيا_الآن| المجلس الأفريقي يدعم تعيين مبعوث إلى ليبيا . . . بعد أن أعرب مج…

#Libya _ now | African Council supports the appointment of an envoy to Libya

After expressing its concern over the events in Libya and its recent engagement with regional states, the African Council has announced its support for the appointment of a joint African Union-United Nations Envoy to Libya.

A new step on the Libyan landscape line, in line with German efforts to hold an international conference on Libya and a new attempt to draw lines and policies related to African countries, after a long recession, limited to statements and deny, over the past years.

The African Declaration came after a ministerial meeting organized by Morocco on the basis of the forty-seventh session of the United Nations General Assembly, in a statement in which the council described the situation in Libya as serious, for the security of the region and the African continent in general.