#Libya _ now | expectations of Sofia operation ships coming soon

The Commander of the EU Anti-smuggling mission known as operation Sofia, Admiral Enrico K, has announced that he is very confident that the ships belonging to the operation will be back to work soon.

The Speaker of the European Union High Representative for security and foreign policy in the European Union, grandson moog, had announced earlier this month that the fate of operation Sofia, launched in 2015, will be determined by member states at the end of the month, after stopping its potential The Navy months ago due to the inability of member states to meet Italy's request to change its operational system.