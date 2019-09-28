#ليبيا_الآن| توقعات بعودة سفن عملية صوفيا للعمل قريباً
أعلن قائد مهمة الاتحاد الأوروبي لمكافحة التهريب المعروفة بـ”عملية صوفيا” الأدميرال إنريكو كريدينتينو، أنه على ثقة كبيرة بأن السفن التابعة للعملية، ستعود للعمل قريبا.
وكانت المتحدثة باسم الممثلة العليا للأمن والسياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي فيديريكا موغيريني، قد صرحت مطلع الشهر الجاري أن مصير عملية صوفيا البحرية، التي أطلقت عام 2015، سيُحدد من قبل الدول الأعضاء نهاية الشهر، وذلك بعد إيقاف إمكانياتها البحرية قبل أشهر بسبب عدم قدرة الدول الأعضاء على تلبية طلب إيطاليا بتعديل نظامها التشغيلي.
#Libya _ now | expectations of Sofia operation ships coming soon
The Commander of the EU Anti-smuggling mission known as operation Sofia, Admiral Enrico K, has announced that he is very confident that the ships belonging to the operation will be back to work soon.
The Speaker of the European Union High Representative for security and foreign policy in the European Union, grandson moog, had announced earlier this month that the fate of operation Sofia, launched in 2015, will be determined by member states at the end of the month, after stopping its potential The Navy months ago due to the inability of member states to meet Italy's request to change its operational system.
