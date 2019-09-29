ليبيا_الآن| “مجلس التخطيط” يدعو لتجهيز مسودة إعادة إعمار ليبيا . . . دعت ال…

#Libya _ now | "Planning Council" calls for the processing of the reconstruction of Libya

The Administrative Secretariat of the national planning council has invited all experts, researchers, interested and relevant officials to develop and school the first draft of the national programme for stability and reconstruction in Libya, which will begin between 2020 and 2023 under The slogan of security, social stability and the dignity of the citizen.

According to the management of the council, the first phase will involve the stability of cities and villages in Libya and residential communities through several programmes, including the removal of debris from damaged buildings, as well as contributing to public hygiene and maintenance of service centres in allowances Attention to educational facilities and contribute to the provision of essential supplies for the work of the organs, including the police and the municipal guard, and support the health sector.