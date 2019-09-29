ليبيا_الآن| “مجلس التخطيط” يدعو لتجهيز مسودة إعادة إعمار ليبيا . . . دعت ال…

#ليبيا_الآن| “مجلس التخطيط” يدعو لتجهيز مسودة إعادة إعمار ليبيا
.
.
.
دعت الأمانة العامة الإدارية لمجلس التخطيط الوطني جميع الخبراء والباحثين والمهتمين والمسؤولين ذوو العلاقة لوضع ودارسة المسودة الأولى من البرنامج الوطني للاستقرار وإعادة الإعمار في ليبيا على أن يبدأ تنفيذها في الفترة مابين 2020 و 2023 تحت شعار الأمن والاستقرار الاجتماعي وصون كرامة المواطن.
ووفقا لما ذكرته إدارة المجلس فإن المرحلة الأولى ستتضمن العمل على استقرار المدن والقرى في ليبيا والتجمعات السكنية عبر برامج عديدة، أبرزها إزالة المخلفات الناتجة عن المباني المهدمة بالإضافة إلى المساهمة في أعمال النظافة العامة وصيانة المراكز الخدمية في البدليات والاهتمام بالمنشآت التعليمية والمساهمة في توفير اللوازم الأساسية لعمل الأجهزة الضبطية منها الشرطة والحرس البلدي، ودعم القطاع الصحي.
#Libya _ now | "Planning Council" calls for the processing of the reconstruction of Libya
.
.
.
The Administrative Secretariat of the national planning council has invited all experts, researchers, interested and relevant officials to develop and school the first draft of the national programme for stability and reconstruction in Libya, which will begin between 2020 and 2023 under The slogan of security, social stability and the dignity of the citizen.
According to the management of the council, the first phase will involve the stability of cities and villages in Libya and residential communities through several programmes, including the removal of debris from damaged buildings, as well as contributing to public hygiene and maintenance of service centres in allowances Attention to educational facilities and contribute to the provision of essential supplies for the work of the organs, including the police and the municipal guard, and support the health sector.
أضف تعليقـك