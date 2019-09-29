ليبيا_الآن| بيان وزاري رفيع يُشدد على مراجعة حسابات المركزي . . . أصدرت 10 …

#Libya _ now | High Ministerial statement focusing on central audit

10 countries issued a joint ministerial statement on the economic situation in Libya, including the United States, China, Egypt, France and the UAE, as well as the chairman of the African Union commission and the high representative of the European Union.

The statement stressed the importance of continuing the economic reform agenda with the need to apply governance standards and the need for a fair distribution of natural resource revenues.

The statement also stressed the importance of the international review of the central operation of medical in Tripoli under the patronage of un, while saying that the national institution is the only independent oil company in Libya.