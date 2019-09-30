#ليبيا_الآن| بلدي اسبيعة يعلن توفر السيولة بسقف سحب مفتوح
أعلن المجلس البلدي اسبيعة عبر صفحته الرسمية بفيسبوك عن توزيع مصرف شمال أفريقيا فرع أسبيعة سيولة نقدية اليوم الاثنين مشيرا إلى أن التوزيع سيكون بمقر الفرع الرئيسي بالظهرة.
وأضاف المجلس أن السحب النقدي سيتم دون تحديد سقف، أي أن العملاء يستطيعون سحب أي قيمة موجودة في رصيدهم.
وعلى الرغم من وعود المصرف المركزي في طرابلس التي بلغ عمرها قرابة 5 سنوات لحل مشكلة السيولة، ما تزال الأزمة مستمرة لتشمل جميع مصارف ليبيا التي يُعاني المواطنون فيها من أزمة الطوابير التي تمتد طويلا بشكل يومي في مشهد يعكس حجم الأزمة.
Via its official Facebook page, the municipal council announced the distribution of the North African bank branch in cash flow on Monday, indicating that the distribution will be at the headquarters of the main branch in the back.
The Board added that the cash draw will be made without a ceiling, that is, customers can withdraw any value in their balance.
Despite the almost 5-Year-old promises of the central bank in Tripoli to solve the problem of liquidity, the crisis continues to include all the banks of Libya, where citizens suffer from the long-term crisis crisis on a daily basis in a view that reflects the volume Crisis.
