#ليبيا_الآن| "مكافحة المخدرات” تعلن ضبط 600 متهم في أغسطس
أعلنت وزارة الداخلية بحكومة الوفاق أن عدد قضايا التي تعاملت معها الإدارة العامة لمكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية خلال الفترة من 1 يناير إلى 31 أغسطس الماضي، بلغ 332 قضية، فيما وصل عدد المتهمين 600 من جنسيات مختلفة.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان، الاثنين، إن كمية الضبطيات من مخدر الحشيش بلغت نحو 723,250 كيلوغراما، ومن مخدر الهروين 30 غراما، بينما بلغت الكمية المضبوطة من مخدر الهروين 11,450 كيلوغراما.
وفيما يتعلق بالأقراص المخدرة، وصلت الكمية التي تم ضبطها إلى 609042 قرصا، إضافة إلى ضبط 126460 لترا من الخمور محلية الصنع، و891 زجاجة خمور مستوردة.
#Libya _ now | "Anti-drugs" announces the seized of 600 accused in August
The Ministry of the interior of the government of reconciliation announced that the number of cases handled by the general department against drugs and mental effects from January 1 to August 31 was 332, while the number of accused reached 600 Of different nationalities.
In a statement, Monday, the ministry said that the amount of cannabis drug seized was about 723,250 kg and 30 grams of cannabis, while the exact amount of the drug was 11,450 kg.
With regard to drug tablets, the seized amount reached 609042 Tablets, 126460 litres of homemade alcohol and 891 imported wine bottles.
