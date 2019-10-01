ليبيا_الآن| “الخارجية الفرنسية” تدعو لوقف القتال في طرابلس . . . دعت الخارج…

#ليبيا_الآن| “الخارجية الفرنسية” تدعو لوقف القتال في طرابلس
دعت الخارجية الفرنسية مجدداً إلى وقف إطلاق النار والعودة إلى العملية السياسية، تحت رعاية الأمم المتحدة في ليبيا، على أساس المعايير التي تم التوافق عليها في مؤتمري باريس وباليرمو واجتماع أبو ظبي وذلك لتمهيد الطريق للانتخابات.
الناطق باسم الخارجية الفرنسية قال خلال مؤتمر صحفي الإثنين إن الاجتماع الوزاري الذي عقد على هامش الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك ساهم بتعزيز الإجماع الدولي على إنهاء الأزمة، مشددا على أنه لا يوجد حل عسكري في ليبيا.
وأضاف الناطق أن العودة إلى العملية السياسية في ليبيا تشمل إعادة توحيد المؤسسات، والإصلاحات الاقتصادية والأمنية، مبيناً أن اجتماع نيويورك سمح للمجتمع الدولي والجهات الفاعلة الإقليمية بالتعبير عن وحدتهم وعزمهم على دعم جهود الوساطة للأمم المتحدة.
#Libya _ now | "French foreign" calls to stop fighting in Tripoli
The French foreign once again called for a ceasefire and a return to the political process, under the auspices of the united nations in Libya, on the basis of the criteria agreed at the Paris, Palermo and Abu Dhabi conferences to pave the way for the elections.
The French foreign speaker said during a press conference on Monday that the ministerial meeting held on the side of the United Nations General Assembly in New York contributed to the strengthening of the international unanimity on ending the crisis, underlining that there is no military solution in Libya.
A return to the political process in Libya included the re-establishment of institutions, economic and security reforms, and said that the New York meeting had allowed the international community and regional actors to express their unity and resolve to support United Nations facilitation efforts.
