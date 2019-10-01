ليبيا_الآن| “الخارجية الفرنسية” تدعو لوقف القتال في طرابلس . . . دعت الخارج…

#Libya _ now | "French foreign" calls to stop fighting in Tripoli

The French foreign once again called for a ceasefire and a return to the political process, under the auspices of the united nations in Libya, on the basis of the criteria agreed at the Paris, Palermo and Abu Dhabi conferences to pave the way for the elections.

The French foreign speaker said during a press conference on Monday that the ministerial meeting held on the side of the United Nations General Assembly in New York contributed to the strengthening of the international unanimity on ending the crisis, underlining that there is no military solution in Libya.

A return to the political process in Libya included the re-establishment of institutions, economic and security reforms, and said that the New York meeting had allowed the international community and regional actors to express their unity and resolve to support United Nations facilitation efforts.