ليبيا_الآن| مرزق.. تحركات مُريبة واجتماعات سرية للإرهابيين . . . في تطور خط…

#Libya _ now | Murzuq.. suspicious movements and secret meetings of terrorists

In a serious development of the situation in murzuq, informed security sources have revealed the monitoring of movements of terrorists and chadian opposition leaders inside the city, in conjunction with witnesses from the "umm rabbits" area near murzuq, that armed groups have carried weapons and ammunition to Chinese company area.

Well-informed sources reported to al ain news that terrorist groups located in the southern region are holding secret meetings, trying to re-arrange their ranks and re-distribute their weapons stores after the harsh air strikes received from availability fighters over the past two weeks. .