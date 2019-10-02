عاجل | القسم الإعلامي بقيادة القوات الأمريكية في أفريقيا " أفريكوم " ينفي لـ #المرصد صحة النبأ الذي أوردته اليوم وسائل إعلام حزب العدالة والبناء ( الرائد وبانوراما ) عن تنفيذ طائرات أمريكية غارات على رتل مزعوم للقوات المسلحة شرقي #سرت مؤكداً بأنها مزاعم عارية عن الصحة وبأن آخر عملياته كانت التي إستهدفت تنظيم داعش في أقصى الجنوب قبل أيام . #ليبيا
Breaking | Media Section LED by the American forces in Africa "availability" denies the #observatory news that the justice and construction party media (major and Nora ma) about the implementation of American aircraft raids on an alleged eastern armed forces #Sirte confirmed that they are naked claims and that his latest operation was targeted by ISIS in the far south the other day. #Libya
