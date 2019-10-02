ليبيا_الآن| مصر تُحذّر من “ممرات” تسلل الإرهابيين إلى ليبيا . . . شدد مندوب…

#Libya _ now | Egypt warns of "corridors" terrorists offside to Libya

.

.

.

The Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations, Ambassador Mohamed Idriss, stressed the need to inform the security council and its sub-committee responsible for the fight against terrorism in its support to stop the flows of foreign terrorists from Syria to Libya and other states, as required by this issue. Serious and collective.

During a speech at the security council meeting on the situation in Syria, Ambassador Mohamed Idris called on the security council to take the necessary action against states that provide the political cover of these terrorist groups and support them with money and weapons.