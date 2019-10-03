ايبيا_الآن| ألمانيا تُمهّد لـ”مؤتمر برلين” لحل أزمة ليبيا . . . يوما بعد آ…

#Any | Germany is preparing for the "Berlin conference" to solve the Libya crisis

Day after another, more details about the Berlin conference are increasing and more meetings and meetings are trying to enhance opportunities to bring parties together and reach positive results.

Those interested in the Libyan crisis headed towards the German Capital Berlin where the German foreign ministry hosted the second introductory meeting of the "Berlin conference" in the presence of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail with, the un envoy to Libya Ghassan Salama, and representatives of the Arab league and African and European Union.