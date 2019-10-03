ايبيا_الآن| ألمانيا تُمهّد لـ”مؤتمر برلين” لحل أزمة ليبيا . . . يوما بعد آ…

#ايبيا_الآن| ألمانيا تُمهّد لـ”مؤتمر برلين” لحل أزمة ليبيا
يوما بعد آخر تتكشف تفاصيل أكبر عن مؤتمر برلين وتزداد الاجتماعات واللقاءات التي تحاول أن تعزز من فرص جمع الأطراف والوصول إلى نتائج إيجابية.
واتجهت أعين المهتمين بالأزمة الليبية صوب العاصمة الألمانية برلين حيث استضافت وزارة الخارجية الألمانية الاجتماع التمهيدي الثاني لـ”مؤتمر برلين” بحضور نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي ميخائيل بوغدانوف، والمبعوث الأممي إلى ليبيا غسان سلامة، وممثلين عن الجامعة العربية والاتحادين الأفريقي والأوروبي.
#Any | Germany is preparing for the "Berlin conference" to solve the Libya crisis
Day after another, more details about the Berlin conference are increasing and more meetings and meetings are trying to enhance opportunities to bring parties together and reach positive results.
Those interested in the Libyan crisis headed towards the German Capital Berlin where the German foreign ministry hosted the second introductory meeting of the "Berlin conference" in the presence of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail with, the un envoy to Libya Ghassan Salama, and representatives of the Arab league and African and European Union.
