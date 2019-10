ليبيا_الآن| النفط الليبي.. انخفاض في الإيرادات وتحذير من تراجع الإنتاج . . أ…

#Libya _ now | Libyan oil.. Decrease in revenues and warning of production decline

The National Oil Corporation announced a decrease in revenues in August in a statement on its official website from a sharp decline in Libyan oil production over the next nine months, if the government continues not to realize the approved budget.

In its publication, the National Oil Corporation (institution) reported that it recorded an estimated $ 2 billion in revenues of $ 2019 billion, a decrease of $ 117 million compared to a month. July, an increase of about $ 466 million "30 %" compared to August last year.