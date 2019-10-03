فيديو | الرجمة | المشير خليفة حفتر يستقبل رئيس مجلس النواب المستشار عقيلة صالح ا

عاجل

فيديو | الرجمة | المشير خليفة حفتر يستقبل رئيس مجلس النواب المستشار عقيلة صالح اليوم الخميس بمقر القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة في إطار التنسيق المستمر بين الجانبين حيث إطلع المستشار صالح منه ومن كبار الضباط على مستجدات العمليات العسكرية في #طرابلس ومناقشة ملفات مكافحة الإرهاب و " المليشيات المسلحة " وفقاً لما أعلنه مكتب الإعلام بالقيادة. #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | HEAP | Marshal Khalifa Haftar receives the president of the house of representatives, Chancellor Saleh, today Thursday at the headquarters of the general command of the armed forces in the framework of ongoing coordination between the two sides, where the chancellor saleh from him and senior officers were informed about the updates of the military operations in #Tripoli Discussion of anti-terrorism files and "armed militias" as announced by the leadership office. #Libya #Observatory

  • .يجب صياغة الخبر صح فنقول القائد الاعلى للجيش الوطنى ورئيس مجلس النواب يزور مقر القيادة العامة للجيش الوطنى للاضطلاع على سير المعارك من القائد العام المشير خليفة حفتر

