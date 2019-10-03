ليبيا_الآن| إحصائيات ميناء بنغازي خلال الربع الثالث من العام . . . كشفت إدا…

#Libya _ now | Statistics port Benghazi during the third quarter of the year

The Benghazi Marine Port Administration Revealed The Port Import Statistics during the third quarter of the current year, with 125 ships, tanker of commercial ships and oil tankers, some 13 cargo containers and more than 95 thousand Tons of wheat grains.

The Port received more than 13 tons of barley grains and about 600 thousand soy beans, according to the announced statistics.

In Its report, the port administration reported the entry of nearly 250 tons of gasoline and nearly 240 tons of diesel fuel.