ليبيا_الآن| إحصائيات ميناء بنغازي خلال الربع الثالث من العام . . . كشفت إدا…

#ليبيا_الآن| إحصائيات ميناء بنغازي خلال الربع الثالث من العام
.
.
.
كشفت إدارة ميناء بنغازي البحري عن إحصائية واردات الميناء خلال الربع الثالث من العام الجاري حيث دخلت في هذه الفترة 125 سفينة وناقلة من السفن التجارية وناقلات النفط، ونحو 13 ألف حاوية بضائع وأكثر من 95 ألف طن من حبوب القمح.
واستقبل الميناء أكثر من 13 ألف طن من حبوب الشعير ونحو 600 ألف من حبوب الصويا، بحسب الإحصائيات المُعلنة.
وأشارت إدارة الميناء في تقريرها إلى دخول ما يقارب 250 ألف طن من البنزين وما يقارب 240 ألف طن من وقود الديزل.
#Libya _ now | Statistics port Benghazi during the third quarter of the year
.
.
.
The Benghazi Marine Port Administration Revealed The Port Import Statistics during the third quarter of the current year, with 125 ships, tanker of commercial ships and oil tankers, some 13 cargo containers and more than 95 thousand Tons of wheat grains.
The Port received more than 13 tons of barley grains and about 600 thousand soy beans, according to the announced statistics.
In Its report, the port administration reported the entry of nearly 250 tons of gasoline and nearly 240 tons of diesel fuel.
